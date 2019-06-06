Last-minute merchandise run ahead of remaining Stanley Cup Final games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As Blues fever spreads across the city, you might find yourself listening to “Gloria” while buying paint and lumber and buying new Blues gear ahead of the last games of the Stanley Cup Final.

On any given Saturday, you’ll find musician Keys Moore playing at the Menards store in Richmond Heights.

“It’s a great song. It’s got a lot of energy to it,” Moore said. “I was thinking: how long I could play this song like over and over like the radio station? But I don’t mind playing it over and over. It’s a great song.”

It’s not something you’d expect to discover at a hardware store but, what do you know, there’s “Gloria” on the second floor!

“Yeah, I came to Keys and said, ‘Do you know this song, ‘Gloria’? He went home, practiced it, and it’s been really glorious,” said Kenny Arnold, assistant general manager at the Menards store.

Moore said he liked the song’s “real positive energy.”

“I took a rock beat and put it to the song,” he said.

And now the home improvement store is giving guests “Gloria” as they shop.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of shoppers in downtown St. Louis at the Blues official merch store at 14th and Clark.

The team’s STL Authentic Store unveiled new Stanley Cup Final merchandise, discounted some playoff-related accessories, and giving St. Louis a reason to stop and shop during their extended hours on non-game days, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.