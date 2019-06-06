Mississippi River to crest Thursday in Grafton, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. - In a visit to Grafton Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talked about the historic nature of the flooding and the incredible amount of people including volunteers who have stepped up to help in Grafton.

The Grafton’s week-by-week battle with Mississippi River flood waters will continue this week with flood levels approaching record crests.

The National Weather Service delayed the river’s crest from Wednesday, June 5, to Thursday. As of Thursday, many homes and businesses are underwater. The river is expected to crest at 36 feet, about 2 feet away from a record.

The flood wall is hoped to protect everything north of Main Street. Its materials were provided by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.