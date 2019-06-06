× Missouri Highway Patrol releases 2019 annual school bus inspection results

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol has completed its annual survey of school bus safety across the state. Nearly 90-percent of the school buses in Missouri are considered safe and are finishing the year without safety issues.

The Missouri Highway Patrol inspected nearly 12,000 school buses. A total of 962 of them failed inspections, mostly for minor issues such as cracked tail light but can still transport students.

The remaining 324 other buses were taken off the roads for more serious repairs.