× Money Saver – Get 2 Genuine Leather belts for less than $13

ST. LOUIS – Another deal to get your gift ready for Father’s Day.

Get a two pack of men’s black and brown genuine leather belts, for $12.49 there are four styles to choose from.

Estimated delivery between June 11th through the 16th, so you’ll have to hurry if you want it in time for Father’s Day.

Shipping is free. This is a final sale item.

Grab this deal here: