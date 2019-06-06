× Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

CENTREVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating after a man showed up at Touchette Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim arrived at the hospital in a car with the windows shot out.

Police are investigating to determine where the crime occurred.

The victim was shot in his upper body. There is no word yet on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at C-R-I-M-E-S (274637)