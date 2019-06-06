St. Joseph District settles bullying lawsuit

Posted 5:15 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, June 6, 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The St. Joseph school district has agreed to a nearly $130,000 settlement with a family who alleged in a lawsuit that an autistic student was bullied at an elementary school.

The family said the student was the target of name-calling and other harassment at Eugene Field Elementary School during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the boy’s mother testified her son was handcuffed, hit and a derogatory figure was drawn on his head. The woman said her son has been diagnosed with a condition similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome, and he suffers from anxiety.

In a statement, officials denied the allegations and said the district was prepared to defend itself in court but its insurance company elected to settle the lawsuit.

