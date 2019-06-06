× St. Louis City begins “School’s Out Café” free summer meal program for youth

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City begins its School’s Out Cafe program Thursday, June 6.

The program provides free breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and under until August 12.

officials want to make sure children have access to meals with school being out for summer break.

Meals are served at 40 locations in St. Louis City and six others in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Public Library and Operation Food Search are also serving free lunches Monday through Friday at nine area libraries.

To find a School’s Out Café location near your home: call the City Department of Human Services at (314) 657-1654, or find meal locations and meal times on the City of St. Louis website.