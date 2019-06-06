St. Louis police officer shot in Grand Center neighborhood; suspect in custody

Posted 12:33 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, June 6, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A police officer was shot near the intersection of Delmar and Josephine Baker boulevards Thursday afternoon. The officer was shot in the leg and conscious when he was taken to an area hospital.

Police say they have a suspect in their custody. It is not clear if the suspect was injured during the altercation.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known at this time. A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

Google Map for coordinates 38.639770 by -90.227363.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.