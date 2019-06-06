St. Louis police officer shot in Grand Center neighborhood; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A police officer was shot near the intersection of Delmar and Josephine Baker boulevards Thursday afternoon. The officer was shot in the leg and conscious when he was taken to an area hospital.

Police say they have a suspect in their custody. It is not clear if the suspect was injured during the altercation.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known at this time. A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.