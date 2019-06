Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It can be hard to keep kids motivated to read during the summer months. The Ambassadors Learning Project is working to change that.

Josh Goldman, an Education Specialist with Urban Strategies, is in the studio this morning to talk about the project.

It's important for parents to encourage their children to read by reading with them every day and discussing what you have read.

For more information, visit: UrbanStrategiesInc.org