Tim’s Travels: The Magic House opens new location on Delmar Blvd

KIRKWOOD - The Magic House is expanding once again, but this time it's not in Kirkwood.

Beginning Friday, June 7, families will be invited to explore The Magic House @ MADE, the Museum`s brand new permanent marketspace for kids located in the City of St. Louis on Delmar Boulevard just two blocks west of Kingshighway.

'The Magic House @ MADE will provide elementary and middle school students with tools to foster their creativity and ignite a lifelong spirit of innovation' said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House.

The museum`s mission to engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills in a place of beauty, wonder, joy, and magic.