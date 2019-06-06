Tim’s Travels: The Magic House opens new location on Delmar Blvd

Posted 8:26 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, June 6, 2019

KIRKWOOD - The Magic House is expanding once again, but this time it's not in Kirkwood.

Beginning Friday, June 7, families will be invited to explore The Magic House @ MADE, the Museum`s brand new permanent marketspace for kids located in the City of St. Louis on Delmar Boulevard just two blocks west of Kingshighway.

'The Magic House @ MADE will provide elementary and middle school students with tools to foster their creativity and ignite a lifelong spirit of innovation' said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House.

The museum`s mission to engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills in a place of beauty, wonder, joy, and magic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.