Zac Brown Band has a message for its haters

Zac Brown was feeling some type of way at the CMT Music Awards last night.

The Zac Brown Band won group video of the year for their song “”Someone I Used to Know,” and the band’s frontman had some choice words during his acceptance speech for anyone who ever doubted the band.

“For you young artists, have courage to stand up against the machine. Be yourself, work hard and one day, you can stand up here and tell all the haters to f*** off,” he said with the band behind him.

In case anyone didn’t get the message, the band drove the point home on Twitter.

“Thanks to CMT and to all our champions and our fans! We’re so grateful we get our award every night when we get to show up and do what we love. And no one has ever owned enough of our career to give us their trophy’s and accolades. But that’s not how we measure our success,” the band wrote. “This award is for all of you out there, my band and all the outsiders that waded through everyone’s doubt.”

The Zac Brown Band released their debut single “Chicken Fried” in 2008, which made the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band has won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2009.