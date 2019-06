Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A teenage Blues fan will have a chance to have her dream come true on Sunday. Helen is 18-years-old and has a brain tumor. The Make-a-Wish Foundation tweeted, "Helen's wish to watch her St. Louis Blues during the Stanley Cup is coming true! Helen, you`re going to game six!"

An anonymous donor wanted to give tickets to a wish child who wanted to go to the Stanley Cup Final, and Helen got the tickets.