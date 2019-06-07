× Auburn gymnast who suffered gruesome knee injuries walks down the aisle

FAIRHOPE, Ala. – An Auburn gymnast who dislocated both knees in April at an NCAA regional meet, tearing multiple ligaments, achieved her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding over the weekend.

Samantha Cerio’s injury was the kind that ends seasons and spawns hundreds of thousands of video views on the web. Cerio vowed to walk to the alter without the aid of crutches or a walker, and, on June 1, she did it.

The aerospace engineering student told USA Today Sports she knew she could do it after walking across a stage to receive her diploma in May, but being “able to stand up on my own feet and able to walk around and walk down the aisle” made her special day “a whole lot sweeter.”

Cerio and others posted photos on social media of her wedding to fiancee Trey Wood at the Fairhope Yacht Club in Alabama.

Cerio, a top aerospace engineering student at Auburn, already has a job lined up with Boeing as a structural design analysis engineer on rockets, according to a profile on AuburnTigers.com.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.