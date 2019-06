Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. - A crash involving multiple vehicles on St. Charles Rock Road at Pennsylvania had left lanes blocked Friday morning.

One driver was taken to an area hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

@skyfoxstl over the overturned crash on St Charles Rock Rd at Pennsylvania in Pagedale @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/QrLXPQhTxn — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) June 7, 2019