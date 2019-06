ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Recording artist Diana Ross is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, July 25th. One of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time is celebrating her 75th birthday with a year-long, “Music Book” concert tour.

The event will be held Thursday July 25th at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.