Downstate Illinois communities to prepare for possible evacuations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Illinois state officials are asking downstate residents to prepare for possible evacuations due to flood warnings. River levels are continuing to rise in the Metro-East and parts of southern Illinois.

Due to continued precipitation, river levees along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers are in critical conditions. Emergency Management officials are advising residents in these river communities to have a family evacuation-plan in place.

The American Red Cross has identified shelters across the state to house residents who need a place to stay.

Jersey East Elementary School, 201 N. Giddings Avenue – Jerseyville

Valmeyer Community Unit School, 300 South Cedar Bluff – Valmeyer

To learn more about emergency preparedness for all hazards, visit www.ready.illinois.gov