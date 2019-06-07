× Glen Carbon man gets 60 years for 2017 murder, domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Glen Carbon man will spend the next 60 years in prison after being sentenced Friday for a 2017 murder and domestic battery case.

Stephen J. McGauley, 47, was convicted in February of killing a houseguest who confronted him over an accusation of domestic violence.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred September 3, 2017, around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive. Authorities found the victim, 43-year-old Steven Flack of Belleville, unresponsive in the backyard. He’d been shot several times and later died at a hospital.

Investigators learned Flack was spending the weekend at McGauley and his wife’s home. On the evening of September 3, McGauley allegedly attacked and battered his wife. Flack confronted McGauley over the matter. The two men argued and then got into a physical altercation. Once the fight ended, McGauley got a gun and shot Flack.

McGauley was found guilty of first-degree murder and domestic battery.

McGauley was also given a maximum one-year periodic sentence for the domestic battery charge. He must serve the entire 60-year sentence on the murder conviction.