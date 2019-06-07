Happy Flight! Watch the St. Louis Blues return from Boston for Stanley Cup Game 6

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Happy Flight! The St. Louis Blues return from Boston for Stanley Cup Game 6

Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.

Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots, and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.

