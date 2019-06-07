Kansas City voters to decide if street retains King name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City voters will decide on Nov. 5 whether to keep an historic city boulevard named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The City Council on Thursday approved an initiative petition seeking to change the nearly 10-mile boulevard’s name back to The Paseo, which it has been called since 1899.

That comes after the council voted in January to rename the street, ending a long campaign by black pastors and the local chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to name a street in the city for King.

A grassroots group opposed to the name change quickly formed and gathered more than 2,800 signatures on petitions to put the issue on the ballot _ far more than the 1,700 needed. That made Thursday’s council vote a procedural matter.

