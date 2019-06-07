× Man shot overnight near North Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man in north St. Louis.

Police responded to Northland Avenue at North Kingshighway around 12:30 a.m for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim conscious and breathing.

He was then taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000