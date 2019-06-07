Metro staff encouraging Blues fans to use MetroLink this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - It's going to be a busy weekend in downtown as thousands of Blues fans will pack into Enterprise Center and thousands of others will pour into bars to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Staff with Metro Transit are encouraging people to hop on the MetroLink since many downtown parking lots and garages will be full and there will be road closures and construction.

Patti Beck, a spokeswoman for Metro Transit, said there will be extra security on the MetroLink. In addition, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said there will be extra officers in uniform and undercover on duty for Sunday's game.

Beck said the Civic Center stop will get fans closest to Enterprise Center. She said there are six total downtown stops fans can hop off at.

She said MetroLink is also testing out a new program called "Metro Mobile" where fans can purchase their MetroLink tickets ahead of time on their phone.