Missouri man charged with stabbing corrections officer

June 7, 2019

POTOSI, Mo. – A Missouri prison inmate has been charged with stabbing a corrections officer last year while serving a 30-year sentence for murder and other charges.

The Daily Star-Journal reports that 38-year-old Brian Smith was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a weapon at a correctional institution. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Smith followed the corrections officer into a room at the Potosi Correctional Center in September, where he retrieved a homemade knife from his pants. Smith then is accused of stabbing the officer in the face, neck and jaw, barely missing his carotid artery. The report says Smith was part a prison group that planned that attack.

