Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will attend National Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C. to fight for federal funding

ST. LOUIS - Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. It is on track to become the second deadliest in 2020.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) is working to increase the survival rate. PanCan will be attending the National Advocacy Day in Washington D.C. June 24th to fight for much needed federal funding.

Due to where the cancer is located, there are often no urgent symptoms.

Dr. Andrea Wang-Gillam says patients have “non-specific back pain, some weight loss; and sometimes, they have pain with a kidney stone and instantly find they have a small tumor on the pancreas."

Want to help?

Visit The Shack on Big Bend Tuesday, June 11th from 7am-2pm, where 15% of your order will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. You must bring the flyer from PanCan’s Facebook page with you.

Join the Purple Stride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer on September 15, 2019, to raise funding for this deadly disease. Visit www.pancan.org for more information.