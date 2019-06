Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you a fan of the show Paradise Hotel?

The winner of the the first season and St. Louis native, Bobby Ray, was joined by his Paradise Hotel "bromance" partner, Tyler Berta, to talk about life after the reality show ended.

The season wrapped up last night on Fox and Ray won $200,000 during the finale.

The two said they would do it all over again if they had the chance.