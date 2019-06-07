× Petition asks St. Louis mayor for excused absence from work if Blues win the Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you think that there should be a holiday if the St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history? The team has the potential to win the top trophy in hockey Sunday in St. Louis. If they lose that game then it is still possible for the team to win on Wednesday. Radio station Now 96.3 has a petition that they’re asking people to sign.

Their letter to Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking for an excused absence from work and school:

To The Mayor of the City of St. Louis, Lyda Krewson: We are speaking on behalf of every Blues fan by petitioning for recognition of a public holiday for the City of St. Louis if the St. Louis Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup. This holiday should be considered an official excused absence from work and school. This City has waited for this moment for nearly 50 years. We have bled blue all season long from last place to the Stanley Cup Final. This is an issue of public safety. Should St. Louisans be forced to work the day after a Stanley Cup win it could be the cause of several motor vehicle accidents, road rage incidents, and various misdemeanors across the city. Not to mention all of the workplace productivity lost on that day. That is why it is in the best interest of the citizens of St. Louis to be granted a public holiday the day after the Stanley Cup Win. Thank you for your consideration and LET’S GO BLUES. Sincerely. Blues Fans of St. Louis

Mayor Krewson has not yet responded on Twitter to the petition. Now 96.3 says that they will be bringing the letter to her office.