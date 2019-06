Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting.

The shooting happened just after 5:00 a.m. at the Northway Market on West Florissant.

One person was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on a potential suspect.

