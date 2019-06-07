St. Louis area parents who left girl in hot car charged with manslaughter

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) – The parents of an 11-month old Missouri girl who inside a hot car are now charged in her death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report s 27-year-old Matthew Eichelberger and 24-year-old Candace Rucker were charged Friday with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death Sunday of their daughter, Joseline Eichelberger.

Court documents allege the girl had been left in a car for at least 12 hours before her body was found at the family’s home in Calverton Park. She died from the excessive heat.

Temperatures reached a high of 79 degrees around St. Louis Sunday.

Authorities have not said why the girl was left in the locked car for so long.

