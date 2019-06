× St. Louis police investigating break-in at Family Dollar

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a break-in at a Family Dollar Store early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. on Natural Bridge Avenue at North Taylor Avenue.

Police say the thieves used a big rock to shatter a side window to get inside.

There is no word yet on what items were taken.

Police are checking surveillance video.