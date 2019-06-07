St. Louis Riverfront lowers due to levee breach in Hardin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Communities surrounding the Mississippi River are still feeling the effects of flooding. Sandbags are being used in an attempt to hold back water from building and pumps are being used to try to push water away.

Currently, the St. Louis riverfront is currently sitting at 40 feet and it was supposed to crest today to be just two feet below the record.

Because of a levee breach in Hardin, Il., the river is now expected to crest in downtown St. Louis by Sunday at the earliest and it is expected to crest at 45.8 feet.

After flooding, it takes week to get back down to a moderate flood stage, impacting Fair St. Louis this 4th of July.

Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill have been announced as performers, among others, for the annual celebration, but it's still unclear if that will be happening under the Arch this year.

Organizers say there is an alternative plan, but they are not revealing that right now.

It’s important to note that the Mississippi River must also be at a certain level to do the firework show.