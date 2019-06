Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Julia Ling, lead actor and producer of Tango Down, joins the show to discuss her film. It is a film by veterans for veterans and will be showing at the 573 Film Festival in Perryville, Missouri.

The film will be screening this Saturday, June 8th at 4:15 p.m. at the Perry Park Theatre, 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.