Tim’s Travels: International Horseradish Festival

COLLINSVILLE- How does one properly celebrate the Horseradish?

This weekend head down to West Main Street in Collinsville for Collinsville’s 32nd annual celebration of the versatile root vegetable also features a bloody mary contest, craft village, car show, family fun area, and 5K run, plus the Little Miss and Mister Horseradish Festival Pageant.

Enjoy Horseradish burgers, horseradish wings, Italian subs with horsey sauce, Horseradish Walking Tacos — just about any dish can be spiced up at the International Horseradish Festival.

For more information visit:internationalhorseradishfestival.com