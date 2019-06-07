Veterans adopt dogs trained by Southern Illinois inmates

Posted 2:32 pm, June 7, 2019, by

VIENNA, Ill. – Inmates at a Southern Illinois corrections facility are training dogs from a shelter and giving them to veterans.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that six dogs graduated Thursday from the 12-week training program at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna. The Shawnee Wellness Assistance Therapy Training Program has been up and running for a year.

The correctional center’s program director brings in a new group of inmates every 90 days to work with the animals provided by Project Hop, a local no-kill animal shelter. Dog trainers from outside guide the inmates in their training.

Army National Guard behavioral health office Lt. Nicole Justice says veterans need companionship upon returning home and a well-trained dog is a tremendous gift.


___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.