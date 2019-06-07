Webster Art Fair returns this weekend

Posted 5:50 am, June 7, 2019, by

WEBSTER GROVES – The annual Webster Arts Fair begins Friday in Webster Groves.

Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, this prestigious fair features 100+ artists from all over the country.

The fair runs from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday, 11: a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday on Lockwood Avenue at Bompart.

Art lovers will find colorful paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry, and glass and ceramic works for sale.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.