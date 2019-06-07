× Webster Art Fair returns this weekend

WEBSTER GROVES – The annual Webster Arts Fair begins Friday in Webster Groves.

Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, this prestigious fair features 100+ artists from all over the country.

The fair runs from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday, 11: a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday on Lockwood Avenue at Bompart.

Art lovers will find colorful paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry, and glass and ceramic works for sale.