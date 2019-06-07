Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9, 2019
Life Outside Festival – Postponed due to flooding
Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Creve Coeur Park
https://greatriversgreenway.org/life-outside/
Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair - Canceled due to flooding
Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park
https://www.enjoyillinois.com/explore/listing/-473
Note: I missed the Central West End Cocktail Party
Date: Saturday, June 8 Time: 5-10pm
https://cwescene.com/cwe-cocktail-party-2/
Stanley Cup Final Game 6: St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins
Date: Saturday, June 9 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis
Time: 7:00pm - https://www.nhl.com/blues
Join FOX 2 and News 11 at our We Want the Cup watch parties at Ballpark Village!
https://fox2now.com/2019/05/24/we-want-the-cup-watch-parties-at-ballpark-village/
Ballwin Days
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 (Friday too) Venue: Vlasis Park, Ballwin, MO
Saturday: 11:00am-11:30pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:30pm Admission: Free
Saturday's lineup includes Cole Blue Steel and Chris Bandi. Fireworks Friday and Saturday night
http://www.ballwindays.com/
Webster Arts Fair
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Groves, MO
Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free
Art is the star at the 16th Annual Webster Arts Fair. Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, the fair features 105 artists from all over the country. The Webster Arts Fair also features entertainment, food and hands-on art activities for all ages.
https://www.webster-arts.org/
Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival
Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue Downtown Kirkwood, MO
Time: 5:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free
The festival's theme of "Cars and Guitars" speaks to the rich transportation and music history of the region. Live music and vintage vehicles will anchor the fun.
https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/route-66-cars-and-guitars-festival
Route 66 Festival
Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: City Park, Edwardsville, IL
Time: 10:00am-Midnight Admission: Free
If classic cars, great food and family fun are your idea of a good time, join us for this annual festival. Enjoy great food, live music, the classic car cruise through town, the local talent show, local artists, children's activities, trolley rides and much more.
http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com/
International Horseradish Festival
Date: Saturday, June 7 (Also Friday) Venue: Main Street, Collinsville, IL
Time: 10:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free
Collinsville is the self-proclaimed "Horseradish Capital of the World" with two-thirds of the U.S. horseradish crop being grown in the area. Participate in unique events such as a "root derby" and "root sacking," along with such activities like cooking contests, and plenty of entertainment, food and family fun.
http://www.internationalhorseradishfestival.com/index.php/en/
Metro East Pride Fest
Date: Saturday, June 9 Venue: W. Main Street, Downtown Belleville, IL
Time: Noon-10:00pm Admission: Free (Donations welcome)
The day of diversity and unity ends with the High Heel Drag Race and Drag show.
http://www.metroeastprideswi.org/
Schweizerfest
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 9-10 Venue: Highland Square, Highland, IL
Saturday: Noon-Midnight, Sunday: Noon-11:00pm Admission: Free
Festival celebrating Highland’s Swiss heritage with food, fun, and music
https://www.highlandillinois.com/annual-events.html
World Swallowtail Day
Date: Sunday, June 9 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Cost: Free with admission
Celebrate Swallowtail Butterflies with us! Search for swallowtails in our Tropical Conservatory and Native Garden. Learn about World Swallowtail Trust and how they are working to protect endangered species of Swallowtails. Explore our Native Garden to get inspired on creating your own butterfly garden.
http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/butterfly-house/things-to-do-at-the-butterfly-house/signature-events/summer-buggin.aspx
Superman Celebration
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Metropolis, IL
Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Costs: Vary
What started as a 1-day “Homecoming” for the local residents has now evolved into a 4-day celebration that attracts Superman Fans and families from around the world. Many special events are planned for this year’s Celebration including musical entertainment, a carnival, Superman Celebrity Autograph and Q & A Sessions, and the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest
https://www.supermancelebration.net/
Circus Flora: “The Caper in Aisle 6”
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Under the Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Saturday: 1p, 7p, Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $10.00-$60.00
An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store. What secrets does aisle six hold? Find out at St. Louis’ intimate one-ring circus.
https://circusflora.org/
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
The Coronation of Poppea – Saturday 1:00pm
Fire Shut Up In My Bones- Saturday 8:00pm
The Marriage of Figaro– Sunday 7:00pm
Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University
The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.
https://www.opera-stl.org/
Shakespeare In The Park: “Love’s Labors Lost”
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park
Time: Green show 6:30 pm; Performance 8 pm Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)
2019’s play is Love’s Labors Lost, which belongs to Shakespeare’s “lyrical” period, which also included Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The play tells the story of affairs of state that give way to affairs of the heart as Shakespeare reveals with great humor and compassion the way our culture sometimes doesn’t fully prepare us for the realities of love and intimacy.
https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/
River City Rascals
Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO
Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00
Vs. Joliet Slammers
http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/
St. Louis Surge Basketball
Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex
Time: 6:05pm Tickets: $15.00 Adults, $10.00 – Students, FREE – Children 4 & Under
Vs. Flint Monarchs
https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/2019-st-louis-surge-schedule/