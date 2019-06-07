Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9, 2019

Life Outside Festival – Postponed due to flooding

Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Creve Coeur Park

https://greatriversgreenway.org/life-outside/

Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair - Canceled due to flooding

Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/explore/listing/-473

Date: Saturday, June 8 Time: 5-10pm

https://cwescene.com/cwe-cocktail-party-2/

Stanley Cup Final Game 6: St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

Date: Saturday, June 9 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm - https://www.nhl.com/blues

Join FOX 2 and News 11 at our We Want the Cup watch parties at Ballpark Village!

https://fox2now.com/2019/05/24/we-want-the-cup-watch-parties-at-ballpark-village/

Ballwin Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 (Friday too) Venue: Vlasis Park, Ballwin, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-11:30pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:30pm Admission: Free

Saturday's lineup includes Cole Blue Steel and Chris Bandi. Fireworks Friday and Saturday night

http://www.ballwindays.com/

Webster Arts Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Groves, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Art is the star at the 16th Annual Webster Arts Fair. Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, the fair features 105 artists from all over the country. The Webster Arts Fair also features entertainment, food and hands-on art activities for all ages.

https://www.webster-arts.org/

Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival

Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue Downtown Kirkwood, MO

Time: 5:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free

The festival's theme of "Cars and Guitars" speaks to the rich transportation and music history of the region. Live music and vintage vehicles will anchor the fun.

https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/route-66-cars-and-guitars-festival

Route 66 Festival

Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: City Park, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-Midnight Admission: Free

If classic cars, great food and family fun are your idea of a good time, join us for this annual festival. Enjoy great food, live music, the classic car cruise through town, the local talent show, local artists, children's activities, trolley rides and much more.

http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com/

International Horseradish Festival

Date: Saturday, June 7 (Also Friday) Venue: Main Street, Collinsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Collinsville is the self-proclaimed "Horseradish Capital of the World" with two-thirds of the U.S. horseradish crop being grown in the area. Participate in unique events such as a "root derby" and "root sacking," along with such activities like cooking contests, and plenty of entertainment, food and family fun.

http://www.internationalhorseradishfestival.com/index.php/en/

Metro East Pride Fest

Date: Saturday, June 9 Venue: W. Main Street, Downtown Belleville, IL

Time: Noon-10:00pm Admission: Free (Donations welcome)

The day of diversity and unity ends with the High Heel Drag Race and Drag show.

http://www.metroeastprideswi.org/

Schweizerfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 9-10 Venue: Highland Square, Highland, IL

Saturday: Noon-Midnight, Sunday: Noon-11:00pm Admission: Free

Festival celebrating Highland’s Swiss heritage with food, fun, and music

https://www.highlandillinois.com/annual-events.html

World Swallowtail Day

Date: Sunday, June 9 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Cost: Free with admission

Celebrate Swallowtail Butterflies with us! Search for swallowtails in our Tropical Conservatory and Native Garden. Learn about World Swallowtail Trust and how they are working to protect endangered species of Swallowtails. Explore our Native Garden to get inspired on creating your own butterfly garden.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/butterfly-house/things-to-do-at-the-butterfly-house/signature-events/summer-buggin.aspx

Superman Celebration

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Metropolis, IL

Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Costs: Vary

What started as a 1-day “Homecoming” for the local residents has now evolved into a 4-day celebration that attracts Superman Fans and families from around the world. Many special events are planned for this year’s Celebration including musical entertainment, a carnival, Superman Celebrity Autograph and Q & A Sessions, and the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest

https://www.supermancelebration.net/

Circus Flora: “The Caper in Aisle 6”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Under the Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 1p, 7p, Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $10.00-$60.00

An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store. What secrets does aisle six hold? Find out at St. Louis’ intimate one-ring circus.

https://circusflora.org/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Coronation of Poppea – Saturday 1:00pm

Fire Shut Up In My Bones- Saturday 8:00pm

The Marriage of Figaro– Sunday 7:00pm

Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Shakespeare In The Park: “Love’s Labors Lost”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

Time: Green show 6:30 pm; Performance 8 pm Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

2019’s play is Love’s Labors Lost, which belongs to Shakespeare’s “lyrical” period, which also included Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The play tells the story of affairs of state that give way to affairs of the heart as Shakespeare reveals with great humor and compassion the way our culture sometimes doesn’t fully prepare us for the realities of love and intimacy.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Joliet Slammers

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

St. Louis Surge Basketball

Date: Saturday, June 8 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 6:05pm Tickets: $15.00 Adults, $10.00 – Students, FREE – Children 4 & Under

Vs. Flint Monarchs

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/2019-st-louis-surge-schedule/