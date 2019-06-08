Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and there are plenty of kittens and cats that are needing a home.

Anne McLaughlin, from the Humane Society of Missouri, is in the studio this morning to talk about adoption.

Many cat owners say that having a cat is easy. Kittens love to cuddle and can be easily entertained. Cats are also clean and tidy because they use litter boxes.

Every Thursday at HSMO is "PURRSDAY," and they are offering no adoption fees for cats nine months of age and older.

For more information, visit: hsmo.org