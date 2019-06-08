City of St. Louis battling flooding along River Des Peres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Once in a lifetime flooding is feeling like twice for a lot of the people. The Mississippi River is at its highest level this weekend since the Flood of ’93.

Crews are trying their best to fight the flooding.

Robert Marchbanks says his basement took on about 6 inches of water this past week and about 450 of his neighbors had similar water woes.

Sarah Gamblin-Luig with St. Louis Emergency Management says crews are on watch 24/7 right now for these types of problems, “In some cases, there have been some issues where they backed up rock and things to help secure those areas. They’re continually monitoring as we go through the weekend and through the rest of the week as we get towards that crest to make sure we don’t have any issues that we need to address.”

According to the US Geological Survey River Des Peres is at 30 feet. It’s a tributary to the Mississippi which is at 45.8 feet according to the National Weather Service. Both are expected to crest Sunday morning at their second most historic levels, close behind the flood of 93.

“The health department did put out a directive earlier this week asking cleanup crews and individuals to stay out of the water and away from the edge of the river. We don’t want to get into a safety situation," said Gamblin-Luig.

“I think everybody’s pretty safe if the pumps don’t fail. We’re depending on them now,” said Marchbanks.

If you’d like to get updates from St. Louis Emergency Management text STLCEMA to 888777.