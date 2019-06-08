× Fatal crash overnight leaves 3 dead in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – An accident overnight in Franklin county left three people from Aurora, Il. dead.

The accident happened on westbound I-44 at the 225.6 mile marker in Franklin County.

According to police, a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero were both traveling westbound on I-44 when the front bumper of the Cascadia struck the left side rear bumper of the Montero.

The Montero then overturned, ejecting all three people in the car. The car continued to travel off the right side of the roadway into a ditch.

All three people ejected from the car were pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel .