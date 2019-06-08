Learn about `Mad Science` for your next birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you`re thinking of having a fun, educational birthday party, then Mad Science might be for you.

"Dr. Implausible," Ted Drury, is here to talk about what Mad Science is all about.

Mad Science is a Montreal-based science enrichment franchise that offers after-school programs, camps, birthday parties, workshops, and various events for kids.

The hands-on, interactive activities are great if you want to host fun, educational birthday parties.

Mad Science will also be giving away 34 birthdays across the country this year in celebration of its 34th year in business.

For more information, visit: www.madscience.org