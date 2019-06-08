× Maryland Heights Firefighter-Paramedic dies in the line-of-duty

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Maryland Heights Fire Protection Saturday announced one their own died Saturday. Firefighter-Paramedic Chris Moore suffered a medical emergency on Friday, June 7th, and found deceased Saturday at his home.

His passing is being considered as an in the line-of-duty death.

The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Moore was an 18-year veteran of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.

Funeral arrangements are pending.