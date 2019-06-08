Men’s Health Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - June is Men`s Health Awareness Month so it`s time to remind the men in your life about prostate cancer screenings.

Mellve Shahid, Sr., Founder and President  of The Empowerment Network, Dr. Jeffrey Albaugh, Director of Sexual Health at NorthShore University Health System in Chicago and Duane Tolen, President of Distinguished Entertainment are in the studio this morning.

June 15 is Healthy Men's Day from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at the White Castle on Kingshighway and Natural Bridge. There will be free PSA's and blood pressure screenings.

For more information, visit: theempowermentnetwork. net

 

