Nelly stops concert to get crowd to cheer for the St. Louis Blues

LAKE CHARLES, La. – One of St. Louis’ biggest star’s, Nelly, made a shoutout to his hometown team at a concert in Louisiana on Friday.

Nelly, who attended game 3 of the final here at home and who is a Blues fan himself, got the crowd in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles to chant in unison, “Let’s go Blues!” during his concert.

The St. Louis native and Hot in Herre singer posted the video to his Instagram account.

The Blues play the Bruins in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday and it could be the winning game for the Blues who are up 3-2 in the series.