‘Sweet Dreams’ Viral video features the Stanley Cup, Charles Glenn, and adorable newborns

Posted 8:30 pm, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36PM, June 8, 2019

"Sweet Dreams" Blues fans. 👶💙 Check out this adorable tune from Missouri Baptist Medical Center featuring the Stanley Cup, Charles Glenn, and babies. Game 6 is Sunday. Let's Go Blues!

