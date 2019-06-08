Wear orange for gun violence awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Many young people are taken too soon due to gun violence. The St. Louis Area is affected by this problem and two local organizations are taking a stand.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and James Clark, Vice President of Community Outreach for Better Family Life and Christina Bailey from Radio One, are in the studio this morning to talk about their event.

Better Family Life and Radio One are collaborating on The 'Wear Orange Day' Walk, Resource Fair and Day of Service.

The event begins at 10a.m. on June 8 at St. Alphonsus Rock Church

Make sure you wear orange this month to bring awareness to the cause.

For more information, visit: wearorange.org