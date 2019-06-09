Blues could make history in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is just hours away and thousands of people are expected to pack downtown St. Louis ahead of Sunday's big game between the Blues and the Bruins.

One win away from being champions, the Blues will have a chance to lift the Stanley Cup on their home ice in game 6.

The Blues got closer to the cup after winning 2-1 in Boston in Game 5.

If they can beat the Bruins in game 6, the Blues will capture their first-ever Stanley Cup in franchise history after 52 years of waiting.

If the Blues don't win, they could also win a game 7 in Boston on Wednesday, but clinching the Stanley Cup on home ice would be all the more sweet in front of thousands of passionate Blues fans.

Back in January, when the Blues were in last place, Scott Berry was in Las Vegas and placed a $400 bet on the Blues to win the cup. The odds were 250 to one. Now, if the Blues bring home the cup he'll win $100,000

The diehard Blues fan has been offered $40,000 to sell his bet, but he says no deal.

Join FOX2-and KPLR 11 for our "We Want the Cup" watch party at Ballpark Village.

The fun begins at 5p.m., two hours before the puck drops.

We`re broadcasting live from the Fox Sports Midwest live stage and we will be giving away beads.

Come watch the game on the 40-foot screen and enjoy food and drinks along with thousands of other Blues fans.