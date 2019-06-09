× Bruins Beat Blues 5-1 in Game Six, Force 7th Game in Stanley Cup Final

The Blues had their home crowd roaring on Sunday night, hoping to see their team clinch their first Stanley Cup title, instead they got a dominant 5-1 win by the opposing Boston Bruins. They stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final and force a decisive seventh game in this series. Brad Marchand’s power play goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Boston got goals from Brandon Carlo and Karson Kuhlman to build a 3-0 cushion. Ryan O’Reilly finally got the Blues on the scoreboard with 7:59 to go in the game, but the Bruins scored two more for the 5-1 victory.

The series now stands tied at three wins apiece. The deciding seventh game will be Wednesday, June 12 in Boston. The Blues have been a solid road team in the playoffs (9-3 record) and will look for one more win in Boston to capture the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at Game 6 and has the post game report from the Blues locker room.