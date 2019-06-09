Celebrate Juneteenth with a historic bike ride

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Juneteenth is the day that celebrates the abolition of slavery.

Aaron Williams, Member of 4thVille, Nicholas Hoffman, Managing Director at Missouri History Museum, and Cindy Mense, CEO at Trailnet, join us to talk about the collaborative project to celebrate a historic day.

For the second year in a row, Trailnet is partnering with MoHIs to bike ride through St. Louis, learning about the history of Juneteenth.

The ride starts at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum on June 19.

For those who don't want to ride bikes, there will be a performance at the Tandy Rec Center in the Ville at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit: trailnet.org

