Improve more than just your physical health with `The Potency Project`

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kevin OLeary, Fitness Trainer and owner of The Potency Project, is in the studio this morning to talk about his system for improved physical, mental and spiritual health.

O'Leary is showing us how to use a foam roller, which is the basis of all exercise or fitness routines and it's how people should start maintaining their health as they exercise in other ways.

It's important to have a life balance between the mental, physical and spiritual. Getting heathy is not only about the physical but it encompasses all aspects of your life.