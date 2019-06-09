Mayor Krewson declares ‘Charles Glenn Day’ before his final NHL performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An official proclamation from Mayor Lyda Krewson has named today Charles Glenn Day in St Louis. The announcement came just prior to Sunday’s game. Glenn has announced that he is retiring tonight.

This is a tweet from the mayor’s office, “Right before the puck drop, I presented a Proclamation to retiring National Anthem singer and legend Charles Glenn- and named today. Charles Glenn Day in St Louis! Thanks for 19 years – tonight was your best ever!”

Longtime St. Louis Blues anthem singer Charles Glenn delivered his final rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 64-year-old Glenn has multiple sclerosis and said previously he would be retiring after his 19th season.

After putting “a little” extra into this one, Glenn hugged his daughter Elizabeth, who clapped as the anthem reached its crescendo with his well-known “FREEEEEEEEEE!” and pumped her fist when her father finished his last note.

Said Glenn: “I feel no pain tonight. But ask me tomorrow.”