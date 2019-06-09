× Missouri agency seeks input on rules to combat deer disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing new rules on the handling of deer carcasses in an effort to combat chronic wasting disease.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the department’s Conservation Commission is seeking public comments through early August on the proposed regulations that would further restrict how deer carcasses are transported. The rules also outline how meat processors and taxidermists should dispose of deer parts.

The fatal deer disease has been detected in 16 Missouri counties.

Department official Jason Sumners says the agency has found new cases that suggest the disease isn’t being spread by the natural movement of deer, but rather by people.

The commission will decide whether to approve, alter or reject the proposed regulations on Aug. 23. If approved, the regulations would go into effect Feb. 29, 2020.