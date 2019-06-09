Ozzy Osbourne cheers on the Blues by sharing pic of infamous mugshot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ozzy Osborne is cheering on the Blues. He tweeted a picture of the now infamous mugshot of him wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. The tweet simply says, “Let’s Go Blues.”

Osbourne was arrested by Memphis police in May of 1984. He was charged with public intoxication. According to The Smoking Gun, Ozzy was “staggering drunk” when he was placed under arrest on Beale Street.

The Boston Bruins have a 1-0 lead going into the third period of a game they must win to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.

Tuukka Rask has stopped 19 shots and looked in command for the Bruins, who have killed off four St. Louis power plays.

Brad Marchand has the game’s only goal, a blast from the right faceoff circle during a two-man advantage in the first period.

Boston is 12-3 in the playoffs when scoring first. The Blues lead Boston 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, but a Bruins win would force Game 7 on Wednesday night in Boston.